Dr. Anne Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohio State East Hospital, Ohio State University Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Locations
Aesthetica Surgery & Spa7227 N High St Ste 256, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 569-2649Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio State East Hospital
- Ohio State University Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Where do I start… Dr.Taylor truly changed my life. She and her staff made me feel beautiful. I’m so pleased with my results! I will always feel truly blessed to have found them
About Dr. Anne Taylor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215990031
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University, Plastic Surgery
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Denison University, B.S. 1986
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
