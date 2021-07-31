Overview

Dr. Anne Thai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Thai works at Robert B Benner MD in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.