Dr. Anne Welty, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anne Welty, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Lac Usc Med Center

Dr. Welty works at Anne Welty MD in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne C. Welty, M.D.
    Anne C. Welty, M.D.
    5855 E Naples Plz Ste 204, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 438-1280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 14, 2022
All visits have been online. Even with this Dr. Welty was able to create a great relationship with my son. She is empathetic and listens well. She is great at explaining things to my teenage son in a way he understands
Parent — Aug 14, 2022
About Dr. Anne Welty, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1861527277
  • 1861527277
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Lac Usc Med Center
Fellowship
Chapman College
  • Chapman College
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anne Welty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Welty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Welty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

