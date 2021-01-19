Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Wheeler, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Wheeler, MD
Dr. Anne Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
MultiCare Women's Center - Auburn1 E Main St Ste 370, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 545-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Wheeler today and was very impressed with her "bedside manner". She explained my situation and what procedures would need to be done. She expressed empathy when needed but totally exuded confinence in her skills. I would highly recommend Dr. Wheeler.
About Dr. Anne Wheeler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1821417973
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
