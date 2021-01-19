Overview of Dr. Anne Wheeler, MD

Dr. Anne Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler works at MultiCare Women's Center - Auburn in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.