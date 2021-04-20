Dr. Anne White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne White, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne White, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center1255 Creekshire Way Ste 290, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 659-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr. White and her staff performed a Sculpsure Submental treatment on my chin for help reduce fat and tighten the skin under my neck. The procedure went smoothly and I loved my results. My chin looks smoother and my skin looks younger. The staff was courteous and friendly. Dr. White did an amazing job walking me through the procedure.
About Dr. Anne White, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1578675179
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Med University SC
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White speaks French.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.