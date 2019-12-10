Dr. Anne Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Wilson, MD
Dr. Anne Wilson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Wilson Medical Associates LLC15200 Shady Grove Rd Ste 306, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-8011
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson was my Primary Care Physician for over ten years. She has taken good care of me and my mom. I moved to another area and have to find another PCP. She is very knowledgeable and compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Anne Wilson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Lsu School Med Mc
- Johns Hopkins
- Univ Hosps Cleveland
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
