Dr. Anne Zhuang, MD
Dr. Anne Zhuang, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Mill Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Laub Dermatology & Aesthetics591 Redwood Hwy Frontage Rd Ste 2210, Mill Valley, CA 94941 Directions (415) 322-8923
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Zhuang is a wonderful Dermatologist. I found her through Laser and Skin Surgery Center of Sacramento and I am very pleased with the cosmetic results of her skill. She is patient and very much cares about her clients needs. She is never in a rush. And most important to me she explains what she is going to do and never does anything unless your on board with it. Her communication skills are top notch!
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Zhuang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhuang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhuang has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhuang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhuang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhuang.
