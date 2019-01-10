See All Dermatologists in Mill Valley, CA
Dr. Anne Zhuang, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anne Zhuang, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Mill Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Zhuang works at Laub Dermatology & Aesthetics in Mill Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laub Dermatology & Aesthetics
    591 Redwood Hwy Frontage Rd Ste 2210, Mill Valley, CA 94941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 322-8923

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Warts
Dermatitis
Acne
Warts

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoothbeam® Diode Laser Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Anne Zhuang, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710277926
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Zhuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhuang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhuang works at Laub Dermatology & Aesthetics in Mill Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zhuang’s profile.

    Dr. Zhuang has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhuang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhuang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhuang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

