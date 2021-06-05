Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annekathryn Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Annekathryn Goodman, MD
Dr. Annekathryn Goodman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
MGH Center for Gynecologic Cancers55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-4800Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Huggins Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Goodman, known as AK to patients and MGH staff, is nothing short of a wonder. Throughout my lifetime, I've experienced many difficulties with my reproductive system and have seen multiple doctors. I don't know who taught AK about love, mercy and compassion but she might as well have a Ph.D. in these three important aspects of health care, as they complement her magnificent surgical skills. AK is a doctor like no other. She saved my life in 2015, and for that I will be forever grateful. The day I met her for the first time—August 4, 2015—was the beginning of a relationship I cherish to this day. MGH is fortunate to have her on staff, and I am fortunate to call her my surgeon. I will never stop singing her praises. Yes, I have placed her on a pedestal, and it is there she will stay until I take my final breath.
About Dr. Annekathryn Goodman, MD
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
