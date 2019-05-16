Dr. Annemarie Brescia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brescia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annemarie Brescia, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Alfred I. Dupont Institute
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
I discovered that I had Lupus and needed a rheumatologist quick. I’m 2004 I went to AI children’s hospital where Dr. Brescia was working under another doctor. He retired and she became my doctor. I was seeing doctor Brescia ever since 2004 until I was 21 2014 i was so sad i had to leave her she took the best care of me when i was there.
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- Alfred I. Dupont Institute
- St Christophers Hosp
