Dr. Annemarie Gallagher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Epion Institute for Spine and Joint Pain5740 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 707-3554
- MountainView Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve seen pain doctors since 2007. When I met Ann Marie Gallagher shortly after my move from California to Nevada in 2015. Listening to me as as her patient and knowing my body well . She’s been able to help me areas no other doctors could with my server back issues . I’d say she’s the Best of the Best in her field ! You won’t be sorry if you see her I promised that much .
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
