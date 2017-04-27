Dr. Annemarie Mikowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annemarie Mikowski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Annemarie Mikowski, DO
Dr. Annemarie Mikowski, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Mikowski's Office Locations
Howard C. Wilinsky M.d. P.c.4955 N Bailey Ave Ste 130, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 835-1246
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-4536
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mikowski is fair, sincere and honest. The staff at her practice can be a little bit unimpressive, but I have full faith in Dr. Mikowski's judgment and full faith that she wants to help. She is a provider who cares -- not just a provider in the field for the money.
About Dr. Annemarie Mikowski, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.