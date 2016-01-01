Dr. Tadeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annemarie Tadeo, MD
Overview of Dr. Annemarie Tadeo, MD
Dr. Annemarie Tadeo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI.
Dr. Tadeo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tadeo's Office Locations
-
1
Saginaw County Community Mental Health500 Hancock St, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (888) 353-7968
-
2
Havenwyck Hospital1525 University Dr, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 Directions (248) 373-9200
-
3
McLaren Region Psychiatric Associates690 S Trumbull St, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 922-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tadeo?
About Dr. Annemarie Tadeo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1083773717
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tadeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tadeo works at
Dr. Tadeo has seen patients for Anxiety, Personality Disorders and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tadeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tadeo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.