Dr. Annette Baggott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baggott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Baggott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Annette Baggott, MD
Dr. Annette Baggott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Baggott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Baggott's Office Locations
-
1
Annette Baggott MD PC371 Merrick Rd Ste 203, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-7626
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baggott?
THE BEST. After 1 year of agony going to Doctor after Doctor each failing me in every way I met Dr Baggott. The other Doctors told me something was very wrong but none knew what it was and simply dismissed me. In just he first 5 minutes with Dr Baggott I had hope, confidence and security. She promised to get the answers I need and not give up until. My problems are also GI related after 3 Dr's flaked she sent me to her GI Specialist who is working with her to help me. She is so generous with her time both in office and during follow up calls. Never rushed and explains everything clearly and genuinely cares about YOU. All of you not just the Girly Parts... she is focused on you from head to toe inside out. I wish I could have her be my primary Dr because the trust and care and knowledge and humanism Dr Baggott gives is extra ordinary and rare.
About Dr. Annette Baggott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417956806
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baggott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baggott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baggott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baggott works at
Dr. Baggott has seen patients for Pap Smear, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baggott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baggott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baggott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baggott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baggott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.