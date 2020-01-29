Overview of Dr. Annette Baggott, MD

Dr. Annette Baggott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Baggott works at ProHEALTH in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.