Dr. Mattie Strub, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Duluth, MN
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mattie Strub, MD

Dr. Mattie Strub, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Strub works at Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic in Duluth, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic
    4212 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2019
    Went to see Dr. Bartel for a foot problem. The LPN was wonderful. Very kind, friendly and so helpful. Was very pleased with the doctor. She was excellent. Also friendly and kind. The service was very good. Wouldup definitely see her again.
    — Dec 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mattie Strub, MD
    About Dr. Mattie Strub, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1306400148
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strub works at Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Strub’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Strub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

