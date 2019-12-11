Dr. Strub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattie Strub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mattie Strub, MD
Dr. Mattie Strub, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Strub works at
Dr. Strub's Office Locations
Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic4212 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see Dr. Bartel for a foot problem. The LPN was wonderful. Very kind, friendly and so helpful. Was very pleased with the doctor. She was excellent. Also friendly and kind. The service was very good. Wouldup definitely see her again.
About Dr. Mattie Strub, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1306400148
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
