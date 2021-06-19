Dr. Annette Bicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Bicher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Annette Bicher, MD
Dr. Annette Bicher, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Bicher's Office Locations
Inova Laboratories At Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 308-1830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was able to get appointment fast. She knows her stuff and was able to explain the diagnosis and treatment options clearly. I trust her.
About Dr. Annette Bicher, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235164500
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas MD Anderson Hospital
- George Washington University Med Center
- George Washington U Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Medical School
