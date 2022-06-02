Overview of Dr. Annette Billings, MD

Dr. Annette Billings, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Billings works at Pasadena Orthopedics in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.