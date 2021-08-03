See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burien, WA
Dr. Annette Blevins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Annette Blevins, MD

Dr. Annette Blevins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Blevins works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blevins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien
    10645 1st Ave S Fl 2, Burien, WA 98168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien
    16045 1st Ave S # 11, Burien, WA 98148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Annette Blevins, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1609082866
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annette Blevins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blevins works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Blevins’s profile.

    Dr. Blevins has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blevins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

