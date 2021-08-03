Dr. Annette Blevins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Blevins, MD
Overview of Dr. Annette Blevins, MD
Dr. Annette Blevins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Blevins works at
Dr. Blevins' Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien10645 1st Ave S Fl 2, Burien, WA 98168 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien16045 1st Ave S # 11, Burien, WA 98148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blevins?
Dr. Blevins is the best health care provider I have ever been to. She has performed two major surgeries on me, and I trust her with my life. I know health care providers are under pressure to get through appointments quickly, but I have never felt rushed. She is competent, caring, understanding and patient. She embodies everything you could ever want in your doctor. I wish she could be my everything doctor and not just my lady parts doctor.
About Dr. Annette Blevins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1609082866
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blevins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blevins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blevins works at
Dr. Blevins has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blevins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.