Dr. Annette Callejo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Callejo, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annette Callejo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bluffton, SC. They graduated from The Ohio State University.
Dr. Callejo works at
Locations
-
1
Hampton Lake Dental Care370 Buckwalter Pkwy # 120, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 896-4631Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callejo?
My appointment to complete my dental implants was delayed, to no fault of HLD), causing a delay in the final procedure. Doctor and Liz could not have been kinder apologizing over and over for the delay. These two are true professionals. I believe in them, trust them, and will accept what happens. They are human, give them space and nothing will stop them. Totally pleased with my dental care.
About Dr. Annette Callejo, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1811026057
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callejo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callejo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Callejo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Callejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callejo works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Callejo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callejo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.