Dr. Annette Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Orbuch Brand Dermatology Associates Llp4277 Hempstead Tpke Ste 206, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-8505
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I go to Dr Cohen every 6 months and she is very thorough. When a follow up is necessary she is on top of the situation. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Annette Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
