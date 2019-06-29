Overview

Dr. Annette Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Academic Dermatology in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.