Dr. Annette Elbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Annette Elbert, MD
Dr. Annette Elbert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Elbert's Office Locations
-
1
Douglas D. Lorimer M.d. P.A.1000 9th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-7171
-
2
Baylor Surgicare At Fort Worth750 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elbert took care of my son and treated him like family. We traveled from Indiana to have her dot he surgery he so desperately needed. The doctors here wouldn't listen to him and she did! He finally received the care and surgery he needed to make him well. Thank you!
About Dr. Annette Elbert, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1205850856
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elbert has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbert.
