Dr. Annette Filiatrault, DPM
Overview of Dr. Annette Filiatrault, DPM
Dr. Annette Filiatrault, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Filiatrault works at
Dr. Filiatrault's Office Locations
Affiliated Foot and Ankle P.c.3025 Maple Dr NE Ste 2, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 874-3102
Thacker Thompson & Bernard619 RANKIN ST NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 874-3102
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Annette Filiatrault, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831179886
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE

