Dr. Annette Hoover, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Annette Hoover, MD

Dr. Annette Hoover, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hoover works at Sesame Family Clinic in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sesame Family Clinic
    2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 (956) 232-8228
  2. 2
    Marin Health Solutions
    11455 Fallbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77065 (713) 379-7341

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2017
    This is the doc if you want someone who really cares, is patient and humble but knowledgable, always ready to take the time to answer or find answers to your questions. She is so helpful when it comes to making simple lifestyle changes that really work! And...she is readily available! I can even call and speak directly with her when I need to!
    Lee Eason in Texas — Jun 24, 2017
    About Dr. Annette Hoover, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841481793
    Education & Certifications

    • Providence Portland Int Med Res Prog
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annette Hoover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

