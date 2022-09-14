See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Annette Howard, MD

Neurology
5.0 (9)
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Annette Howard, MD

Dr. Annette Howard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Howard works at Brown & Kott Medical Laboratories in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brown & Kott Medical Laboratories
    6655 Travis St Ste 590, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-3781

Experience & Treatment Frequency

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Annette Howard, MD
About Dr. Annette Howard, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508857665
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Howard works at Brown & Kott Medical Laboratories in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Howard’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

