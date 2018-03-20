Dr. Annette Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Annette Lee, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Eden Hill Medical Center200 Banning St Ste 240, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 602-8822
ChristianaCare MAP 24735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3217, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 602-8822
Silverside Medical Center2700 Silverside Rd Ste 2A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 602-8822
Sincera Reproductive Medicine120 Valley Green Ln Ste 620, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (215) 887-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is hands down the best fertility doctor. I spent two years going to her office and had the best experience with her and the staff. She is extremely knowledgeable, had a very strong work ethnic (answers emails while on vacation), is confident in her decisions and always very professional. She is committed in helping all her patients and couldn't have asked for a better experience.
About Dr. Annette Lee, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1982639746
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Hahnemann University School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Weill Cornell Medical College
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
