Dr. Annette Lynn, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Annette Lynn, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine.

Dr. Lynn works at Carolinas Dermatology Group in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Dermatology Grp.
    1706 Saint Julian Pl, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 771-7506

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 17, 2020
    No one better!
    Escipion Munizaga — May 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Annette Lynn, MD
    About Dr. Annette Lynn, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194792010
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University South FL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Richland Meml Chldns Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

