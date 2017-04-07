Dr. Annette Maffei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maffei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Maffei, MD
Overview of Dr. Annette Maffei, MD
Dr. Annette Maffei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maffei's Office Locations
- 1 105 S Bedford Rd Ste 302, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (845) 278-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maffei?
Dr. Maffei is a great doctor. She is very thorough and listens to concerns and answers all questions. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Annette Maffei, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1992875181
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maffei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maffei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maffei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maffei has seen patients for Pap Smear and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maffei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maffei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maffei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maffei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maffei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.