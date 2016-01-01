Dr. Annette Mayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Mayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Annette Mayes, MD
Dr. Annette Mayes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Mayes works at
Dr. Mayes' Office Locations
Las Vegas All Women's Care700 Shadow Ln Ste 165A, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (888) 369-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Annette Mayes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144271933
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayes works at
Dr. Mayes has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayes.
