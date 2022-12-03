Dr. Annette Mies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Mies, MD
Dr. Annette Mies, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and United Hospital.
Metropartners Obgyn Woodbury1875 Woodwinds Dr Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 227-9141
- 2 2101 Woodwinds Dr Ste 300, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 227-9141
Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology17 Exchange St W Ste 622, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 227-9141
Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology2945 Hazelwood St Ste 210, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-3320Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- North Memorial Health
- United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Mies has been my physician for 30 years. She is a very fine doctor and a warm, caring person. I recommend her highly.
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Dr. Mies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mies has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mies.
