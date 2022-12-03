Overview of Dr. Annette Mies, MD

Dr. Annette Mies, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and United Hospital.



Dr. Mies works at Metropartners Obgyn Woodbury in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.