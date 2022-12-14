Overview of Dr. Annette Pelaez, MD

Dr. Annette Pelaez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Pelaez works at Pelaez, Apollon, Karsenti, MDs, LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.