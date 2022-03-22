Overview of Dr. Annette Pham, MD

Dr. Annette Pham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Pham works at Metropolitan ENT/Facial Plastic in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Tongue-Tie, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.