Overview of Dr. Annette Rhodes, MD

Dr. Annette Rhodes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Rhodes works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons Inc in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.