Dr. Annette Sessions, MD
Overview of Dr. Annette Sessions, MD
Dr. Annette Sessions, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Sessions' Office Locations
UR Medicine Urology400 White Spruce Blvd Ste B, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 424-6490
Urmc Urology At Greece South Pointe Landing10 S Pointe Lndg Ste 130, Rochester, NY 14606 Directions (585) 227-2550
Urmc Urology in Brighton (sawgrass)158 Sawgrass Dr Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-2838
Classical Five-element Acupuncture3200 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 227-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sessions' focus is on you, the patient. You feel valued, understood, and your questions are listened to and taken seriously. Her advice to you is right on target. When she examines you, or if you have a procedure, she is firm, but gentle, and her expertise is readily apparent. She is a real jewel among doctors.
About Dr. Annette Sessions, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740236439
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sessions has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sessions accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sessions has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sessions has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sessions on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sessions. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sessions.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sessions, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sessions appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.