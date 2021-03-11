Overview of Dr. Annette Sessions, MD

Dr. Annette Sessions, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Sessions works at UR Medicine Urology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.