Overview

Dr. Annette Wagner, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Wagner works at ANN & ROBERT H LURIE CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL with other offices in Westchester, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.