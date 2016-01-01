Overview of Dr. Annette Wundes, MD

Dr. Annette Wundes, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY IN DUSSELDORF and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Wundes works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.