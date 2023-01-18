Dr. Annia King, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annia King, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annia King, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Christopher Neagra2001 W 68th St Ste 202, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 364-2107
-
2
My Family Physicians5801 NW 151st St Ste 307, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 960-7978Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Oscar Health
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
My husband has been seeing Dr. King for a couple/few years now. He's been through a fair number of doctors but Dr. King is his favorite of all time. I haven't been to see a doctor in more than a decade, but my husband convinced me to go in for a checkup. Everything he said about her, and her staff was right on. Dr. King and her staff were all very kind, considerate, knowledgeable, and you could tell they actually do care for the patients. Waiting time was very brief compared to most doctor's offices. And they don't overbook so the waiting room was never even half full. The nurse (Amy) and Dr. King was so easy to talk to, I was able to tell them things about my lifestyle and health that I had not planned to tell anyone. Being open and honest is really the best way to get good health care but sometimes it's hard. They make it quite easy by not passing judgement, not lecturing, and paying attention to what I was telling them.
About Dr. Annia King, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1336438399
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.