Dr. Annie Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annie Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Annie Chang, MD
Dr. Annie Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Annie Chang MD7950 Kipling St Ste 203, Arvada, CO 80005 Directions (303) 422-2305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
My visit was in November of 2009. I appreciate the direction that she suggested for me and cherish the information that I have learned from my visit with her. I believe that my life and health has been extended due to her knowledge and expertise. I had been experiencing many health issues that physicians could not define for years. I began having variable sight issues and a syrupy discharge with graneuals that was aggravating to me. After the exam she asked if I had ever been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia. I had not. She suggested that I see my PCP. After numerous tests I was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis within a month. I was only in the office for that one exam as I moved to Arizona four months later. A very belated thank you Dr. Chang.
About Dr. Annie Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1699738336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.