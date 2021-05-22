Overview of Dr. Annie Chang, MD

Dr. Annie Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Chang works at Arvada Eye Associates in Arvada, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.