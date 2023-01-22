Dr. Francois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annie Francois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Annie Francois, MD
Dr. Annie Francois, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francois' Office Locations
- 1 1712 W Anklam Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 622-0325
2
Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 622-0325
3
Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita16260 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 Directions (520) 881-2600
4
Arizona Orthopedics630 N Alvernon Way Ste 351, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 881-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Over the past 15 months, Dr. Francois has performed total hip replacements for both my left and right hips. Both procedures went very well. She is very compassionate and caring. For the first time in four years I am pain free.
About Dr. Annie Francois, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Creole
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francois has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Francois speaks Creole.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Francois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francois.
