Dr. Annie Philip, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Annie Philip, MD

Dr. Annie Philip, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.

Dr. Philip works at Pediactric Physicians in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Philip's Office Locations

    Pediactric Physicians
    3101 Churchill Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 691-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Annie Philip, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669486759
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annie Philip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Philip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Philip works at Pediactric Physicians in Flower Mound, TX. View the full address on Dr. Philip’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Philip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

