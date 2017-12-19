Dr. Annie Philip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annie Philip, MD
Overview of Dr. Annie Philip, MD
Dr. Annie Philip, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.
Dr. Philip's Office Locations
Pediactric Physicians3101 Churchill Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (972) 691-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Philip is an incredible physician!She has taken care of my sons since she joined the practice many years ago.She is always thorough and personable.She is interested in the whole well being of the child!! She has called me on her day off when my son was injured.She has personally called to check up the boys after she has seen them. Today she spent 20-30 minutes with my son trying to understand how he was feeling emotionally as he is going through an adjustment.She provides great referrals.
About Dr. Annie Philip, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
