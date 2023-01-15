See All Oncologists in Coon Rapids, MN
Dr. Annie Tan, MD

Oncology
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Annie Tan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Tan works at Minnesota Onclgy Mplwd Cncr Ctr in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minnesota Oncology-coon Rapids
    11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 100, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 863-8585
  2. 2
    Minnesota Oncology Hematology, PA
    910 E 26th St Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 863-8585
  3. 3
    Minnesota Oncology Hematology, PA
    3960 Coon Rapids Blvd NW # 101, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 863-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Jan 15, 2023
    Very good
    — Jan 15, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Annie Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750470696
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship In Gynecologic Oncology, University Of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Mn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Residency In Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, University Of California, San Francisco
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annie Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

