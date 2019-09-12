See All Oncologists in Los Angeles, CA
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Annie Yessaian, MD

Dr. Annie Yessaian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Yessaian works at USC Institute Of Urology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA and Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yessaian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    USC Institute of Urology
    1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 872-2273
  2. 2
    USC Gyn Oncology in Tarzana
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 607, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 342-6011
  3. 3
    Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 568-1622
  4. 4
    USC Norris Comp Center Oncology
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pleural Cancer
Rectovaginal Fistula
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 12, 2019
    Excellent excellent! Takes cancer by the horns. She orders tests that are nexessary and very honest and direct which is what you need to fight cancer. Love her !!
    Irma Moreno — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Annie Yessaian, MD

    • Oncology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
    • 1457356578
    Education & Certifications

    • Uc Irvine Med Center
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • University of Baghdad College of Medicine
    • University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annie Yessaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yessaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yessaian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yessaian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yessaian has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yessaian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yessaian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yessaian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yessaian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yessaian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

