Dr. Annika Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annika Chambers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Annika Chambers, MD
Dr. Annika Chambers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Ross University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Chambers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chambers' Office Locations
-
1
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County2979 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 683-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chambers?
About Dr. Annika Chambers, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1255793956
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Ross University - School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers works at
Dr. Chambers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.