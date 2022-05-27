Dr. Annika Cutinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annika Cutinha, MD
Overview of Dr. Annika Cutinha, MD
Dr. Annika Cutinha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Sweetwater Hospital Association.
Dr. Cutinha's Office Locations
Medical Center Powdersville11402 Anderson Rd, Greenville, SC 29611 Directions (864) 631-2799
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Sweetwater Hospital Association
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s definitely missed in Tn. Wish she was back. My Husband and I both was patient of hers. Kind hearted doctor that cares about her patients.
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1285824904
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Rheumatology
