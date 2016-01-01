Overview

Dr. Annmarie McDonald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Howard University|Sophie Davis School Of Biomedicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. McDonald works at Loving Care Medical PC in South Ozone Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.