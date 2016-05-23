Dr. Annu Goel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annu Goel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Flower Hospital.
Dr. Goel's Office Locations
Kenneth H Adler MD4913 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (567) 703-0710
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
She is very patient, always answers questions, gives great suggestions/advice, is friendly & nice. I've had multiple problems with same injury & she has been awesome in assisting me with it. I've also had her treat both of my children for flat feet.
About Dr. Annu Goel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.