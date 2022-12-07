See All Psychiatrists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Annupriya Itteera, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (9)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Annupriya Itteera, MD

Dr. Annupriya Itteera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Family Psychotherapy and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Itteera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1575 Hillside Ave Ste 206, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 974-6072
  2. 2
    North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System
    7559 263rd St, Glen Oaks, NY 11004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-8140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Family Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Family Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Annupriya Itteera, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518922939
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Itteera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Itteera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Itteera has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Family Psychotherapy and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itteera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Itteera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itteera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itteera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itteera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

