Dr. Annupriya Itteera, MD
Dr. Annupriya Itteera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Family Psychotherapy and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1575 Hillside Ave Ste 206, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 974-6072
North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System7559 263rd St, Glen Oaks, NY 11004 Directions (718) 470-8140
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
I dont understand all the negative reviews. I met with Dr Itteera for TMS therapy and to try new meds for depression. I had 38 sessions. She was always polite and showed compassion and professionalism. Never had to waite more then 5 or 10 minutes for my sessions. Maybe people only take the time to write reviews when they have had bad experiences and they are angry but not when they have had good experiences. My experience with Dr. Itteera has been good. Hopefully yours will be too.
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
