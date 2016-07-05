Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anoj Goel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anoj Goel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South City Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Gateway Podiatry3535 S Jefferson Ave Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63118 Directions (314) 577-5778
Arch Bariatrics LLC3394 McKelvey Rd Ste 115, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 643-7692
- South City Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Goel was able to quickly get to the bottom of my issue with my adenoma on my thyroid. He was quick to get me an appointment and very thorough with his testing. Thank you for helping me and starting the healing process!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.