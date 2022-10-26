Overview of Dr. Anoop Meraney, MB BS

Dr. Anoop Meraney, MB BS is an Urology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They graduated from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Meraney works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney and Ureter Removal, Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.