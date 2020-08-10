Dr. Anoop Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anoop Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anoop Reddy, MD
Dr. Anoop Reddy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Gandi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
A K Reddy MD PA4446 E Fletcher Ave Ste E, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 558-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
My name is Yarelis. I had my first consultant with dr reddy last week. I can not relate to the negative comments towards him because he was very direct and to it. He explained to me everything in detail & he’s very knowledgeable. I absolutely loved his office very clean. Exceeded my expectations. Thank you !
About Dr. Anoop Reddy, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912921024
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- SUNY Health Science Center
- Gandi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.