Overview

Dr. Anoop Shah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.