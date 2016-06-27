Dr. Anoop Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anoop Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Anoop Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena and St. Mary Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 907, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 495-2308
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Shah will 12/2008. Considering the type of medical visit, and his youth, Dr. Shah was very kind and pleasant. I saw hia again midway (2011/12) and he was still very kind and a bit more funny. Eight years later, the experience was still safe, and sound. I was glad to see some of the old staff... which say a lot about their boss.
About Dr. Anoop Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1154492361
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Tagalog.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.